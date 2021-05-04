QIWI PLC Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

The stock of QIWI PLC (NAS:QIWI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.4 per share and the market cap of $652.2 million, QIWI PLC stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for QIWI PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because QIWI PLC is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 24% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. QIWI PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.55, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks QIWI PLC's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of QIWI PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. QIWI PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $685.3 million and earnings of $2.284 a share. Its operating margin of 30.22% in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks QIWI PLC's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of QIWI PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of QIWI PLC is 24%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Credit Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.4%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Credit Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, QIWI PLC's return on invested capital is 29.05, and its cost of capital is 6.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of QIWI PLC is shown below:

In closing, The stock of QIWI PLC (NAS:QIWI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 85% of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about QIWI PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

