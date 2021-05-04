Quidel to Present Virtually at the BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference





Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference, to be held virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021.









Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present that day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) in a question-and-answer videoconference format. During the presentation, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.









A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.quidel.com, or by clicking the link below:









http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fhc2021%2Fid799h97.cfm









Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the companys Web site for 14 days.









About Quidel Corporation









Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidels comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidels mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.









View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com%2Fourstory.





