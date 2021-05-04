Certara Launches Secondary Intelligence™ Software to Predict Risk of Unwanted Side Effects of Drug Candidates Earlier

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Certara Launches Secondary Intelligence™ Software to Predict Risk of Unwanted Side Effects of Drug Candidates Earlier

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

First-of-its-kind software predicts likelihood of off-target safety issues that could impede clinical progress

PRINCETON, N.J., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. ( CERT), the global leader in biosimulation, today announced the launch of its Secondary Intelligence software, the first and only software that quantitatively predicts the risk of adverse effects and safety issues derived from secondary pharmacology that may impede the clinical development of a drug.

Safety issues account for approximately one quarter of candidate attrition in drug development projects. They can arise from either intended or unintended drug-receptor interactions, also known as primary or secondary pharmacology, respectively. Secondary pharmacological profiling is increasingly applied by drug developers and assessed by regulators to evaluate the potential of off-target effects of novel drugs. To address secondary pharmacology, researchers typically screen their small molecule compounds against a broad panel of off-target receptors. The challenge is interpreting the readouts to understand which receptor interactions will contribute to potential adverse effects in clinical development and post-marketing.

While drug developers and regulators rely on secondary pharmacology analyses to support critical development decisions, the current process is inefficient, inconsistent, and often imprecise, said William F. Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara. With our Secondary Intelligence software, drug developers will be able to make faster, more confident go/no go portfolio decisions earlier in the drug discovery and development process which will help to increase the likelihood of success in clinical trials.

Certaras Secondary Intelligence software is the only software that curates and visualizes secondary pharmacology analyses to evaluate safety liabilities against multiple receptors. It ranks the likelihood of off-target interaction during clinical use to make critical decisions on which compounds to progress or modify.

We have unlocked the potential of secondary pharmacology data to provide automated intelligence so that safety pharmacologists and toxicologists can more confidently and consistently predict the off-target safety risks associated with their compounds faster and earlier, said Will Redfern, Ph.D., Vice President, Quantitative Systems Toxicology & Safety at Certara. Secondary Intelligence allows drug developers to de-risk their programs with evidence-based secondary pharmacology insights, which could save significant time, cost, and resources further down the line.

To learn more about the Secondary Intelligence software and consulting services, please visit: https://www.certara.com/services/quantitative-systems-toxicology-safety/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Certara Contact
Jieun W. Choe
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Tang, Ph.D.
Finn Partners
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyOTY0MiM0MTY1NDAwIzIyMDQ3MTY=
6800d95c-c4df-40eb-85bd-0d5452d2f1d9
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)