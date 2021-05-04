Skillz Hires Airbnb Executive Ian Lee as CFO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Skillz Hires Airbnb Executive Ian Lee as CFO

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform connecting players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, announced today that veteran finance and investor relations executive Ian Lee has been hired as the companys Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lee will join the company on June 21, 2021 from Airbnb, where he served as Head of Investor Relations and was on the core deal team for the companys successful 2020 IPO.

"With an outstanding track record of leading corporate finance and investor relations at some of the industrys most respected technology companies, Skillz will benefit greatly from Ians leadership, business acumen, and proven ability to guide the transition from pre-IPO to life as a publicly held company, said Skillz CEO and founder Andrew Paradise. Were fortunate to have Ian join our leadership team to continue building on that success and realize our promising outlook and growth trajectory.

As CFO, Lee will report directly to Paradise and oversee the companys finance functions, including accounting, investor relations, FP&A, tax, corporate development, and strategy.

Formerly Head of Investor Relations of Airbnb, Lee was a key member of the companys IPO preparation team, culminating in Airbnbs successful $4 billion offering in December 2020 to its current $100 billion market cap. He has also led investor relations as a senior finance executive at other world-class technology firms, including Atlassian and Trulia, both of which he helped take public; as well as holding IR leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and Omnicom Group.

Lee holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Communication Studies from the Auckland University of Technology.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace expands the gaming ecosystem, helping developers share their art with the world and build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Companys Most Innovative Companies, CNBCs Disruptor 50, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006341/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)