Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

The BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).









The Goldman Sachs 6 th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET.









William Blairs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET.













Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologics website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.









