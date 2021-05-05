Sound Community Bank Welcomes Residential Loan Officers

SEATTLE, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank (The Bank) welcomes Shanna Frazer, Ken Wenglewski, Casey Hendrickson, and Saundra Gregory as Residential Loan Officers.



At the University Place Branch, the Bank welcomes Frazer and Wenglewski. Frazer has over 8 years experience at banks and credit unions. She offers solutions enabling clients to achieve their goals of home ownership. Frazer enjoys the beautiful Pacific Northwest while raising her five children. Wenglewski brings over 20 years experience in a variety of roles including a start-up, banking, non-profit work, and construction. Working with Wenglewski means full transparency and fun along the way. He is married with children, appreciates world travel, and writing theatrical music in her personal studio. The University Place Branch is located at 4922 Bridgeport Way West, University Place, WA 98467. Shanna Frazer may be reached at 253.232.0399 (mobile) or [email protected] and Ken Wenglewski at 206.724.868 (mobile) or [email protected].

Hendrickson and Gregory join the Banks Madison Park Home Loan Office in Seattle. Hendrickson joins us with over 10 years of sales management experience. Hes passionate about building strong relationships with clients and strives to go above and beyond to provide outstanding service. In his spare time, he enjoys skiing, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his wife and two daughters. Gregory recently moved to the Pacific Northwest with more than 20 years experience in the financial industry. She began her career in wholesale lending where she grew passionate about the mortgage industry. Gregory is active in her community, volunteering at a local homeless shelter and serving on the board of Rotary International.



The Madison Park Home Loan office is located at 3101 E Madison Street, Seattle, WA 98112. Contact Casey Hendrickson at 206.258.1874 (mobile) or [email protected]. Saundra Gregory may be reached at 661.373.5796 (mobile) or [email protected].

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( SFBC).

For additional information:

Media Contact:

Brady Robb, SVP, Marketing Director

Sound Community Bank

1-800-458-5585 x202

[email protected]



