Roxgold to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2021 & Reschedules AGM to Follow Special Meeting for Proposed Transaction with Fortuna

Roxgold Inc. (Roxgold or the Company) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) announces that the Company will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the North American markets close.

In addition, Roxgold has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed business combination transaction with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Roxgold is also rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to take place promptly following the special meeting on June 28, 2021. The record date for both the annual and special meetings will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Hound greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Sgula Gold Project located in Cte dIvoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

