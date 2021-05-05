Logo
ECC2 Ventures Announces Transition to New CPC Policy

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (

TSXV:ETWO.P, Financial) announces that further to its press release dated April 21, 2021 it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to implement certain changes as allowed by the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained approval by written consent of a majority of its disinterested shareholders, excluding the votes of shares held by those parties who own Seed Shares and their Associates and Affiliates (as such terms are defined in the policies of the Exchange), to remove the requirement and consequences of obtaining majority shareholder approval to list on NEX and the cancelling of certain Seed Shares held by Non-Arm's Length Parties to the Company, as a result of the Company failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months after the date of listing of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange. The Company will now implement these changes.

For more information, please contact Scott Ackerman, the CEO, CFO and a director of the Company, at 778-331-8505 or email: [email protected].

Suite 1600, 609 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3
Telephone: 1-778-331-8505

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 2 Corp.

Scott Ackerman
Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our and Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardlooking statements". Forwardlooking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's and Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including risks that the Acquisition does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, geopolitical risk, regulatory, Covid-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Acquisition or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ECC Ventures 2 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644579/ECC2-Ventures-Announces-Transition-to-New-CPC-Policy

img.ashx?id=644579
