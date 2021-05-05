Hanesbrands Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.5 per share and the market cap of $7.5 billion, Hanesbrands stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Hanesbrands is shown in the chart below.

Because Hanesbrands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.68% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Hanesbrands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.20, which is worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The overall financial strength of Hanesbrands is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Hanesbrands is poor. This is the debt and cash of Hanesbrands over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Hanesbrands has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.7 billion and loss of $0.22 a share. Its operating margin is 0.10%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Hanesbrands at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hanesbrands over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Hanesbrands is 2.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -47.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Hanesbrands's ROIC is 0.05 while its WACC came in at 8.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hanesbrands is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Hanesbrands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

