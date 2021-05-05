Supernus Announces Paragraph IV ANDA Filing for XADAGO®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Supernus Announces Paragraph IV ANDA Filing for XADAGO®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (Newron) received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter (Notice Letter) from Aurobindo Pharma Limited, India and its wholly owned subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. (collectively Aurobindo), advising Newron of the filing by Aurobindo of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for safinamide tablets. The Notice Letter is directed to the three XADAGO patents with U.S. patent numbers 8,076,515, 8,278,485 and 8,283,380, that expire between June 2027 and December 2028 and are listed in the FDA's publication, Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly referred to as the Orange Book. The Company has a license agreement with Zambon S.p.A., Newrons partner, related to the XADAGO Patents, and as a new chemical entity, XADAGO is under the 5 year FDA exclusivity period that expires on March 21, 2022. The Company is currently reviewing the details of this Notice Letter with its partners to respond as appropriate to protect the intellectual property rights relating to XADAGO.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinsons disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinsons disease, epilepsy, depression, and rare CNS disorders.
For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Companys ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Companys ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Companys corporate strategy; the Companys future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Companys ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Companys ability to increase its net revenue; the Companys ability to commercialize its products; the Companys ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Companys product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Companys clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Companys ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Companys product candidates; the Companys ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Companys expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Companys product candidates; the accuracy of the Companys estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Companys ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Companys projected markets and growth in markets; the Companys product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Companys staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

Or

Investor Contact:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyOTc3NSM0MTY1NzgwIzIwMTA5NDI=
70e3a324-f0c2-4b7d-b563-c7b209b10b97
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)