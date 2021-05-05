Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Terreno Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, RBC Bearings Inc

New Purchases: MMS, DAVA, LESL, DIOD, ALTR, INOV, REAL, NGMS, EXPE, LUV, QTWO, SBNY, GLW, ITW, EPD, SNPS, TMUS, LRCX, ADI, TER, ZBRA, AMBA, FISV, SHOP, FFIV, CMCSA, ADSK,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Oak Ridge Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Terreno Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, Cubic Corp, Mesa Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,118,670 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1041.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,969,169 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1064.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,640 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1084.55% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,341,894 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1080.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 115,652 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1070.45%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 969,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Endava PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.82 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $83.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 893,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,915,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 830,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.52 and $67.34, with an estimated average price of $61.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,013,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,629,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1041.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 6,118,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1064.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 2,969,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1084.55%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 169,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1080.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,341,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1070.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 115,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 638.73%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $458.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 537,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $57.52.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc reduced to a holding in Cubic Corp by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Oak Ridge Investments Llc still held 3,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.