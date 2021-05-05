Logo
Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Terreno Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, RBC Bearings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Oak Ridge Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Terreno Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, Cubic Corp, Mesa Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+ridge+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,118,670 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1041.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,969,169 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1064.99%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,640 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1084.55%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,341,894 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1080.97%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 115,652 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1070.45%
New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 969,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Endava PLC (DAVA)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Endava PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.82 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $83.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 893,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,915,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 830,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.52 and $67.34, with an estimated average price of $61.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,013,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,629,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1041.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 6,118,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1064.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 2,969,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1084.55%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 169,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1080.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,341,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1070.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 115,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 638.73%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $458.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 537,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $57.52.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03.

Sold Out: Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Reduced: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc reduced to a holding in Cubic Corp by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Oak Ridge Investments Llc still held 3,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.



