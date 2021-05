Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

New Purchases: VV, RDVY, ESGU, ESGD, ELTK, WDAY, AAP, CHRS, QDEL,

VV, RDVY, ESGU, ESGD, ELTK, WDAY, AAP, CHRS, QDEL, Added Positions: BOND, SCHF, LMBS, SCHR, ARKK, ANGL,

BOND, SCHF, LMBS, SCHR, ARKK, ANGL, Reduced Positions: VGT, VSDA, ACWV, XMLV, SPEM,

VGT, VSDA, ACWV, XMLV, SPEM, Sold Out: PG, ES, PM, XOM, QQQ, MINT, SPY, VB, MSFT, WMT, AAPL, TMO, VO, MCD, MO, AMZN, GE, JPM, CL, VZ, GOOG, VUG, BAC, MDLZ, MRK, FB, T, TXN, VIG, GLW, V, PEP, TSLA, SCHG, MMM, CVX, HD, CSCO, CMCSA, OHI, DIS, EL, DGX, SO, ABT, SWKS, UNP, UNH, MELI, IVV, VTV, BLK, CDNS, COP, ED, ISRG, APD, KO, GOOGL, IBM, LOGI, PGR, TGT, JMIA, IVW, ASML, ADBE, ALGN, HES, COST, ICE, INTU, JNJ, SPGI, NKE, MA, XYL, KRNT, SHOP, HYD, CB, BA, EXAS, NEE, LMT, NVO, SRE, RPD, CAE, CP, CHKP, INGR, D, EMN, ERIC, HIG, HON, INTC, NI, PRU, STM, SHW, TSN, RTX, ETV, VRSK, YNDX, ABBV, ICLR, KHC, RACE, EEMV, JNK, PRF, RSP, TLT, XLP, BDX, GIB, DD, DUK, GD, GSK, HAL, WELL, HOLX, INFO, IHG, IP, LH, OTEX, SNN, UPS, VICR, WY, CHI, EXG, BR, MASI, NXPI, QURE, BILI, DOW, ARKG, BOTZ, HYG, IWR, LQD, QLD, XLV, AEP, ADI, ADP, BWA, SAM, CTXS, CNS, CS, DSGX, ESLT, ENB, FE, F, FCX, HRB, HSBC, LHX, INDB, LOW, MFC, MET, NVDA, NEM, NOK, NOC, NVS, OXY, ROP, CRM, UFPT, X, WAB, WBA, YUM, PTY, HYT, AER, GLPG, GRFS, PSX, PCI, AAL, BABA, CLLS, SQ, CRSP, YUMC, GDS, PAGS, ZUO, OPRA, NIO, ZM, BYND, CTVA, AMCR, SDC, OTIS, FXH, GLD, IBB, IWB, ROBO, SLV, SSO, TQQQ, UPRO, VOO, DDD, EGHT, AAON, ABM, ALE, PLD, AMSF, AMN, ANF, RAMP, AMD, AMG, ADC, ALG, MATX, ATI, AMED, CRMT, AXL, ACC, ECOL, AEL, AFG, AWR, AVD, THRM, ANGO, ANSS, AIT, ARCB, ABG, AZPN, ASB, AGO, ASTE, AVY, AVA, AVT, TFC, BJRI, BMI, BCPC, SAN, BOH, BAX, BBBY, BDC, BKH, BLKB, BSX, BRC, BCO, BRKL, BRKS, MTRN, VIAC, CEVA, CSGS, CTS, CBT, CCMP, CALM, CAMP, CWT, CPT, CMD, CMO, CSL, CCL, CASS, CATY, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CBB, CIR, CRUS, CHCO, CLF, CLX, CCOI, CGNX, COHR, COLM, FIX, CMC, NNN, CBU, CMP, CNMD, CONN, STZ, CRVL, CORT, CLB, OFC, CUZ, CRY, CFR, CYTK, DXPE, DVN, DRH, DIOD, DLTR, DPZ, LCII, DY, SSP, ESE, EXP, EGP, EBIX, EA, EME, WIRE, ENDP, ENS, NPO, EPR, EQT, ETH, EXEL, EXPO, FCN, FARO, FSS, CLGX, FBP, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FR, FMBI, BANC, FLO, FL, FORM, FORR, FOSL, FELE, FSP, FDP, GME, TGNA, ROCK, GBCI, GPN, GGG, ITGR, GBX, GHL, GEF, GFF, HMSY, HNI, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, HLIT, HAS, HVT, HE, HWKN, HR, EHC, HELE, HP, HT, HXL, HIW, HMN, HUBG, HUBB, HUN, DIN, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, NSIT, IART, IPAR, IDCC, SNEX, ITRI, JCOM, VIAV, JKHY, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KFY, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, JEF, LXP, LNN, LAD, LFUS, LPSN, LDL, MTB, MDU, MTSC, MGLN, MANT, MANH, MRO, HZO, MRTN, MLM, MTZ, MMS, MKC, MCK, MPW, MED, MDT, MRCY, MEI, MU, MIDD, MTX, MOH, MCRI, MYE, NCR, EGOV, FIZZ, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NTGR, NJR, NYMT, NWBI, NWE, NUS, OGE, OSIS, OII, IOSP, ORI, OMCL, OSUR, OFG, OMI, PNM, PSB, PTC, PTEN, PSO, MD, PEGA, PRGO, PNFP, PIPR, PBI, AVNT, PRAA, POWL, POWI, PFBC, PBH, BKNG, PSMT, RDNT, PRA, PSEC, MODV, STL, KWR, RLI, RES, RPM, RRC, RYN, RRGB, RS, RCII, RGEN, RGP, REX, STBA, SBAC, POOL, SAIA, SEIC, SLM, SPXC, SAFT, SAFM, SCHL, SWM, SIGI, SMTC, DHC, SCI, SHEN, SCVL, SIG, SLGN, SLAB, SFNC, SSD, SIRI, SON, SJI, SWX, SWN, SPPI, JOE, STMP, SXI, SBUX, SCL, SHOO, SF, SUI, SRDX, SYNA, SNV, TCF, TTMI, TTWO, AXON, TPX, THC, TEN, TER, TTEK, TCBI, THO, TOL, TR, ACIW, THS, TREX, WEN, TRN, TRST, USPH, UGI, UMBF, UBSI, UCBI, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, UEIC, UFPI, UNM, UBA, MTN, VMI, OSPN, VOD, VMC, WDFC, WCN, WTS, WBS, WRI, WERN, WST, WABC, EVRG, WGO, WETF, WWD, WRLD, WOR, WEX, XEL, ZBH, ZUMZ, AAWW, NEO, CROX, KOP, PRTK, VG, KALU, EVR, CVLT, EHTH, OC, EBS, KBR, IPGP, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, CNK, ACM, BGS, TEL, LULU, TDC, LL, ENSG, ROIC, ARR, NFBK, HI, IRDM, CYTH, DAN, CFX, MYRG, HCI, RGA, VRTS, OPI, ECHO, AVGO, AMPH, ARI, KAR, KRA, CIT, PRI, CLDT, FAF, SIX, FN, CPS, BWXT, RP, COR, USCR, VRA, SBRA, LPLA, BKU, MOS, MPC, CHEF, ACHC, VAC, APTV, GWRE, SLCA, EPAM, PFPT, NOW, FIVE, CHUY, GMED, SRC, QLYS, RLGY, SSTK, PRTA, BFAM, TPH, RC, BCC, EVTC, QIWI, AHH, SFM, IRT, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, RMAX, LGIH, XNCR, IBP, SABR, NAVI, LPG, CTRE, TSE, CCS, MIK, VRTV, ACB, LNTH, CTLT, HQY, VEC, VBTX, BOOT, AVNS, SYNH, TBK, PRAH, JRVR, UE, SHAK, VSTO, XHR, SEDG, NSA, UNIT, CHCT, GNL, WING, FIT, GKOS, TRU, TDOC, CC, OLLI, LITE, BNED, PLNT, FLOW, AZD, SITE, ACIA, GMS, FHB, MEDP, FBK, TTD, VVV, DFIN, PVAC, PK, FBM, CADE, AM, KREF, SGH, JHG, SAFE, JBGS, BHF, ROKU, SPCE, SPOT, NVT, CHX, WH, PRSP, GTXMQ, ACA, LTHM, ETRN, CVET, ALC, DDOG, PNTG, ARNC, FOUR, CFA, DEM, EWX, FXL, IEF, IWC, IWM, MGC, MJ, SCZ, SDY, VXX, XLF, XSLV,

Investment company Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Eversource Energy, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+group+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 226,364 shares, 23.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 247,155 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 172,647 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 243,478 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 61,007 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $193.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 27,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 110,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $237.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Eltek Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 144,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.