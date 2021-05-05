Banyan Captial Management, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, Markel Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Discovery Inc

New Purchases: MO,

Investment company Banyan Captial Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, Markel Corp, Apple Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Captial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Banyan Captial Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,032 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.35% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 42,420 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.26% Cigna Corp (CI) - 102,364 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,244 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.99% Markel Corp (MKL) - 20,440 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.40%

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 356,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Markel Corp by 137.40%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1181.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 20,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 98.26%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $672.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 42,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 237,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 95,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 102,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $313.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 66,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.