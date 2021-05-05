Sargent Investment Group, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Sells Mitek Systems Inc, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sargent Investment Group, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Sells Mitek Systems Inc, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sargent Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, sells Mitek Systems Inc, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index, Boston Omaha Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sargent Investment Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sargent Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sargent+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sargent Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,529 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
  2. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,645,958 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 78,011 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  4. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 877,382 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  5. Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 3,599,580 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
New Purchase: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,645,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $836.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 94.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,217,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 156,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 101.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 31,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $0.96 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.862900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,008,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 326.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sargent Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sargent Investment Group, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider