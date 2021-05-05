Sargent Investment Group, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Sells Mitek Systems Inc, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

New Purchases: CTLP, DOW, FUTU, BLK, CME, COF, GM, BXMT, ILMN, BFS, AMGN, KMX, GBDC,

Investment company Sargent Investment Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, sells Mitek Systems Inc, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index, Boston Omaha Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sargent Investment Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,529 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,645,958 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 78,011 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 877,382 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 3,599,580 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,645,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $836.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 94.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,217,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 156,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 101.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 31,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $0.96 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.862900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,008,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 326.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.