Toews Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BSV, SJNK, GOOGL, GOOG, A, AMZN, BMY, BRK.B, EXPD, AMGN, ABT, CAG, EBAY, MO, HRL, ORCL, JNJ, PFE, KR, JNPR, UPS, T, CSCO, KO, PEP, VZ, WST, WMT, UNP, BAX, CL, COST, CVS, DHR, MRK, PG, KMB, GILD, IEX, MCD, MDLZ, NLOK, ROL, PGR, XEL, ACN, MMC, MMM, CMCSA, WM, SJM, LNT, CPB, CHRW, EA, EFX, FFIV, AON, GIS, JBHT, K, PEG, GD, AKAM, PKI, NOC, STE, WAT, TYL, TSCO, CERN, CLX, ATVI, DG, CMS, AEP, MNST, AJG, CHD, JKHY, BDX, APH, BLL, DPZ, FAST, GRMN, RSG, ICE, PCAR, TMO, AOS, ROP, MTD, BR, VRSK, ABBV, ZTS, TMUS, CHTR, LIN, OTIS,
- Added Positions: HYG, JNK, HYLB, USHY, SHYG, ANGL, HYS, PHB, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VEA, VTV, VWO, VB,
- Sold Out: BND, AGG, TIP,
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,273,900 shares, 30.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.98%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 3,297,200 shares, 29.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 3,768,473 shares, 25.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 246,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 220,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00%
Toews Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.59%. The holding were 3,768,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Toews Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Toews Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Toews Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Toews Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Toews Corp initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.71%. The holding were 4,273,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Toews Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 175.09%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.87%. The holding were 3,297,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Toews Corp added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 318.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 540.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Toews Corp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 254.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 195,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.
