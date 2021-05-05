Schiavi & Co LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF

New Purchases: ITOT, VCSH,

ITOT, VCSH, Added Positions: IEFA,

IEFA, Sold Out: VV,

Investment company Schiavi & Co LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schiavi & Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Schiavi & Co LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,556 shares, 23.07% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,610 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,764 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 3,069 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 820 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.92%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.92%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.