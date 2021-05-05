Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: IWV, MUB, BNDX, SDY, EMB, LQD, AGG, JNK, TLT,
- Added Positions: VNQ, SCHX, SCHF, USMV, QUAL,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, VLUE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 376,801 shares, 49.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 361,320 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,342 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,203 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 61,674 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.
