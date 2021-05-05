Logo
Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Money Matters Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Matters Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Money Matters Financial Group Inc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Money Matters Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+matters+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Money Matters Financial Group Inc
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 376,801 shares, 49.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 361,320 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,342 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,203 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 61,674 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Money Matters Financial Group Inc. Also check out:

