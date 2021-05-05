Scott & Selber, Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Fortinet Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: EOG, FTNT, FL, WFC, SYY, WMB, USB, CSCO, CVS, CCI, ENB, CIEN, CAT, CME, BMY, NEE, VMC, CRI, INTC, APD, ANET, PCG, ADI, LITE, CL,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Scott & Selber, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Fortinet Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Wells Fargo, Sysco Corp, sells RingCentral Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott & Selber, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scott & Selber, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,708 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,169 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,700 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,497 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,203 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67. The stock is now traded at around $373.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.