Scott & Selber, Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Fortinet Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scott & Selber, Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Fortinet Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Scott & Selber, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Fortinet Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Wells Fargo, Sysco Corp, sells RingCentral Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott & Selber, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scott & Selber, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott & Selber, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+%26+selber%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott & Selber, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,708 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,169 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,700 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,497 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,203 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67. The stock is now traded at around $373.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Scott & Selber, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Scott & Selber, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Scott & Selber, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Scott & Selber, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Scott & Selber, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider