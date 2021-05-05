Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Kemper Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc

New Purchases: EEMV, MOS, GOOGL, SWKS, TFC, ST, IVV, NBRV,

Investment company Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, sells Kemper Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 350,561 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.44% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 137,990 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.54% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,460 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 104,662 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.47% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 73,134 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.89%

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 350,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 137,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 73,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 104,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $272.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.