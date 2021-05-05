Logo
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Kemper Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ccg Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, sells Kemper Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 350,561 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.44%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 137,990 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.54%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,460 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 104,662 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.47%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 73,134 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.89%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 350,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 137,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 73,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 104,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $272.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
