Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Dow Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, DTE Energy Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Blue Chip Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Paychex Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, DTE Energy Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+chip+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 496,937 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,177 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,846 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,088 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 146,271 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 229,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 187,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: REV Group Inc (REVG)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in REV Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3813.48%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 54,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 6264.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 110,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 148.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 115,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 207.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.07%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Chip Partners, Inc. keeps buying
