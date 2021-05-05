Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cairn Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cairn+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,912 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 217,225 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 125,432 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
  4. Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 21,261 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,627 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 217,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cairn Investment Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cairn Investment Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cairn Investment Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cairn Investment Group, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider