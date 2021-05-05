Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc

- New Purchases: VIG, AAPL, BOND,
- Added Positions: VWO, VXUS, INTC, IJR, CERN, VONV, V, CSCO, GD, COP, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, QCOM, SHV, KR, GBX, BKNG, WSM, KO, COST, BBL, GILD, TGT, PFE, MSFT, FL, DNP, LLY, FFIV, GOOGL, CMI, ABC, VZ, PCAR, LYB, MMM, GS, GSK, HRB, F, XOM, COLM, JWN, CTSH, BIIB, AYI, CAH, BAX, ALK,
- Sold Out: GIS, VIAC, K,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,912 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 217,225 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 125,432 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 21,261 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,627 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 217,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.
