Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc

Investment company Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,912 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 217,225 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 125,432 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54% Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 21,261 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,627 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 217,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.