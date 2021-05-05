Harvest Management Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Inphi Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

New Purchases: GWPH, ALXN, EGOV, FLIR, KSU, FPRX, MIK, COHR, GLUU, GNMK, TLND, NAV, WIFI, PS, CTB, CMD, AEGN, LASR, SPY, CHNG, PRAH, LITE, ICLR, MS, BPFH, MNR, GOOG, IIVI, MSGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Harvest Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Inphi Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Management Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 97,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.97% RealPage Inc (RP) - 131,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.83% Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 61,227 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.82% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 44,100 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 191,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 175,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 427.82%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 61,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 127.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 194.61%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.