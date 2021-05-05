Harvest Management Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Inphi Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

- New Purchases: GWPH, ALXN, EGOV, FLIR, KSU, FPRX, MIK, COHR, GLUU, GNMK, TLND, NAV, WIFI, PS, CTB, CMD, AEGN, LASR, SPY, CHNG, PRAH, LITE, ICLR, MS, BPFH, MNR, GOOG, IIVI, MSGN,
- Added Positions: IPHI, RP, VAR, XLNX, AJRD, ZTS, OMCL, CRNT,
- Reduced Positions: WLTW, CLGX, WORK, MXIM, QGEN, ACM, WCC,
- Sold Out: TIF, ACIA, EV, NGHC, BEAT, RESI, PRVL, BMCH, VRTU, CXO, PRSP, ALSK, BMY, GNW, AZN, AAPL, LUMN,
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 97,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.97%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 131,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.83%
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 61,227 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.82%
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 44,100 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 191,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 175,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 427.82%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 61,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 127.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 194.61%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.
