Harvest Management Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Inphi Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Harvest Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Inphi Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Management Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 97,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.97%
  2. RealPage Inc (RP) - 131,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.83%
  3. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 61,227 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.82%
  4. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 44,100 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 191,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 175,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 427.82%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 61,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 127.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 194.61%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.



