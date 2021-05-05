Logo
Montis Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Visa Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Montis Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Visa Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montis Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Montis Financial, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montis Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montis+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Montis Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,390 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 257,929 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 73,959 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.97%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,843 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,102 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 162.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 73,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Montis Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Montis Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montis Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montis Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montis Financial, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider