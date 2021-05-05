Montis Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Visa Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: BND, V, VFH, TXN, OTIS,

Investment company Montis Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Visa Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montis Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Montis Financial, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,390 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 257,929 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 73,959 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.97% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,843 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,102 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 162.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 73,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.