Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Corning Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, AT&T Inc

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Corning Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $594 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,336,270 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 456,107 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 594,358 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 407,450 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,223 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Corning Inc by 114.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $433.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.