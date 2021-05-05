Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Corning Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: DUK, ENB, TXN, ESGU, ADMP, ELP,
- Added Positions: SPSB, HD, GSY, TJX, AMZN, VEU, GLW, TMUS, WM, DG, VCSH, LHX, PEP, V, HON, VMW, MDT, NKE, DPZ, DLR, FB, CRM, UNH, AEP, AZN, BLK, PGR, CVS, UPS, SCHD, KO, DES, CMCSA, LLY, JNJ, KEY, PPL, PEBO, VFC, UL, USMV, RTX, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, BABA, EL, AMAT, SCHB, T, DIS, GOOG, SCHA, SCHF, AAPL, CL, IJR, NEAR, MRK, AVGO, ADI, PYPL, CMT, VTI, TOT, SBUX, C, QUAL, MAS, MCD, BRK.B, IJH, JPM, INFY, RCL, PSX, ALGN, NEE, DAL, SCHE, NVDA, DNP, SYY, AES, MET, ETN, CSCO, BDX, ADBE, ACN, TRV, PRU, GOOGL, IVV, GE, AMGN, VWO,
- Sold Out: SHM, REGN, TRP, WMT, ABBV, ABB,
For the details of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,336,270 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 456,107 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 594,358 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 407,450 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,223 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Corning Inc by 114.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $433.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying