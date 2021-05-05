Ford Financial Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: RPV, EFA, RLY, RSP, CRM, VZ, BABA, BAC,
- Added Positions: IWS, SPYG, VBK, IWP, JPST, IEFA, VBR, FTSM, QYLD, AMZN, IEMG, CLM, CRF, BRK.B, IJR, EMB, OPP, IWM, IJH, QUAL, ADBE, TDOC, IAU, USHY, PYPL, O, XOM, TSLA, SRE, CSCO, JNJ, COST, INTC, CVX, DGRO, FVD, EFAV, EXG, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, VTI, SPYV, IUSG, V, MSFT, IUSV, TIP, DIS, AAPL, EPRT, UNH, MGK, BA, SRLN, MMM, FB, PEP, GOOG,
- Sold Out: JPM, BGH, QCOM, EL, IEF, REGL,
For the details of Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ford+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ford Financial Group, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 705,377 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 456,849 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,495 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 155,482 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 91,618 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 50,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.272300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 113,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 164.23%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 62,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 61,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 349.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 153.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $15.51.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.27.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ford Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ford Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying