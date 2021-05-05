BosValen Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Daqo New Energy Corp

New Purchases: FB, STPK,

FB, STPK, Added Positions: AMZN,

AMZN, Reduced Positions: EDU, NET,

EDU, NET, Sold Out: TAL, DQ, PDD, YSG, BIDU, SE, SQ, FCEL, FVRR,

Investment company BosValen Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Daqo New Energy Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BosValen Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BosValen Asset Management Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 220,000 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 65,000 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 738,584 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 59,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 110,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 82,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.