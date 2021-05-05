BosValen Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Daqo New Energy Corp

- New Purchases: FB, STPK,
- Added Positions: AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, NET,
- Sold Out: TAL, DQ, PDD, YSG, BIDU, SE, SQ, FCEL, FVRR,
For the details of BosValen Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bosvalen+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BosValen Asset Management Ltd
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 220,000 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 65,000 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio.
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 738,584 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 59,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio.
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 110,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 82,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.
