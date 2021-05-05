CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company CNO Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNO Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, CNO Financial Group, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CNO Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNO Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
- New Purchases: HYG,
For the details of CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cno+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNO Financial Group, Inc.
- SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 25.78% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio.
- iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 312,900 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 181,500 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 171,800 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 171,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.
