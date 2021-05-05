CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, BCE Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Just Energy Group Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp

- New Purchases: T, FNV, FEZ, AGCO, WRK, FL, PWR, NTR, GM, AN, AMAT, ADS, ACHC, AMCX, URBN, URI, PVH, MIDD, MU, HEXO, GNRC,
- Added Positions: CTSH, OCSL, COST, RY, BCE, NGD, BMO, TU, XPEL, MFC, GOOG, CRHM, BAM, WCN, VMD, TAC, GOOS, TRP, TFII, PHYS, CIGI, NVDA, DSGX, KL, FSV, CCJ, BHC, EXFO, DOOO, GIL, MGA, PCOM, OTEX, MCD, DIS, BAC, AMZN, HD, SU, RYAAY, PEP, PBA,
- Reduced Positions: OEC, GIB, QCOM, GOOGL, ALYA, VIAC, AAPL, LGF.B, BRK.B, APTV, DENN, PII, FB, MSFT, OLLI, SPY, GWRS, REZI, CSCO, ULTA, HPQ, PYPL, BA, WMT, UI, CVS, TARO, JPM, TSLA, BBY, ACM, LOW, BKE, NVT, DLTR, VREX, FTS, HYG, NPK, SAIC, CP, SLF, PFE, ODP, TKC, CNI, RJA, CAT, ENDP, V, CAH, EWZ, SQ, STN, XLF, KGC, ENB, MRK, MA, NEM, DBA,
- Sold Out: 1JE1, OCSI, LUV, CHL, CL, BCS, CSX, GS, 74HA, DHF,
- CGI Inc (GIB) - 403,193 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,485 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,372,305 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,953 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,620 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $152.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 716.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 74,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 81.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TELUS Corp (TU)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Just Energy Group Inc (1JE1)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.
