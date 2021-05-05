Logo
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, BCE Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Just Energy Group Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp

May 05, 2021
Investment company CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, BCE Inc, AT&T Inc, New Gold Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Just Energy Group Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, China Mobile during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q1, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 186 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. CGI Inc (GIB) - 403,193 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,485 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,372,305 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,953 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,620 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $152.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 716.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 74,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 81.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TELUS Corp (TU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Just Energy Group Inc (1JE1)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:

1. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
