Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp

- New Purchases: PDM, THS, MRK, EPC, POR, LMT, ETR, BJ, WERN, SYNH, CASY, MKSI, PHM, SKX, AGI, SFM, NWN, LAMR,
- Added Positions: NWE, GTY, EQC, KMI, BWA, SWX, CALM, T, CSGS, TWNK, WAFD, PRU, HTLD, PBH, AVA, WMK, SAFM, PTVE, NNI, JBSS, D, MO, SR, AEE, SON, AVO, CVX, FDP, ALSN, DAL, OMC, FLO, AIZ, ATO, CAG, DHIL, MTB, ESS, HOFT, EOG, FMC, RGA, ZBH, WRB, KAR, CMS, FLRN, ALCO, ULTA, SMP, NHC, KEY, EHC, FITB, CM, UHS, TSN, HRC, VVV, NVT, CW, CBRE,
- Reduced Positions: BCEI, BCEI, CMC, DCI, CTB, AMP, NUE, CATY, SWK, PNW, SYY, SLB, FNB, PLXS, ASB, BMTC, NSIT, TGH, TPH, FFBC, UMBF, AEL, VSH, APOG, SNEX, ANAT, ARW, CFFN, PNR, DSSI, EXP, SBH, MBUU, WASH, BLK, STC, AGX, JOUT, PXD, AVNT, AZZ, BRK.B, MEI, POWL, RF, GL, WSBF, WDC, CLX, LOW, MSFT, NWBI, PEP, PFE, RBC, VZ, HBB, MMM, HCKT, AZO, AVY, TFC, CVS, CTSH, DLR, DHT, EMR, FDX, FISV, HUBB, ITT, INTC, JPM, JNJ, KSU, KMT, LFUS, MGLN, MCK, LIN, RJF, SAFT, STLD, SYK, VFC, DIS, WCC, EIG, ALV, DOV, MSM, MAS, PII, DGX, RSG, BR, HCA, STAG, HTA, SYF, BKR, FTDR,
- Sold Out: WTFC, IUSV, KLAC, ARCB, VMI, APTV, LEG, SAIC, WLTW, TITN, PAG, ABC, KALU, MYRG, RDN, MNRL, JCOM, MGY, WHD,
For the details of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+investment+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 161,230 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 240,492 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 111,988 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.67%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,200 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 118,261 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 182,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 42,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 101.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 103,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.Sold Out: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ArcBest Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $57.62.Sold Out: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.
