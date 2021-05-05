Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp

New Purchases: PDM, THS, MRK, EPC, POR, LMT, ETR, BJ, WERN, SYNH, CASY, MKSI, PHM, SKX, AGI, SFM, NWN, LAMR,

Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Edgewell Personal Care Co, sells Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Donaldson Co Inc, Commercial Metals Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 161,230 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 240,492 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 111,988 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.67% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,200 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 118,261 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 182,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 42,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 101.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 103,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ArcBest Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.