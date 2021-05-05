Logo
Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Edgewell Personal Care Co, sells Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Donaldson Co Inc, Commercial Metals Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+investment+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 161,230 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 240,492 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  3. NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 111,988 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.67%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,200 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 118,261 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 182,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 42,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 101.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 103,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Sold Out: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in ArcBest Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Sold Out: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:

