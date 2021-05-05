Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys Eneti Inc, Rekor Systems Inc, Sells Constellium SE, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline

New Purchases: SR4, REKR,

SR4, REKR, Added Positions: CLMT,

CLMT, Reduced Positions: CSTM, GNK, FRO, MX, KKR,

CSTM, GNK, FRO, MX, KKR, Sold Out: STNG,

Investment company Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Eneti Inc, Rekor Systems Inc, sells Constellium SE, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Scorpio Tankers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 160,000 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 620,536 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.45% Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 2,392,476 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 55,671 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 100,000 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 193,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 79,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48.