D.B. Root & Company, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Seagen Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D.B. Root & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Seagen Inc, The Toro Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.B. Root & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, D.B. Root & Company, LLC owns 202 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D.B. Root & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.b.+root+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D.B. Root & Company, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 182,663 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 261,267 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,683 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 89,714 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 146,690 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.75%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $507.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 106,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 108.48%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 82.51%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of D.B. Root & Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D.B. Root & Company, LLC keeps buying

