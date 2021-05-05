Logo
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, WEC Energy Group Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohmann+bosshard+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 351,068 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.02%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 591,149 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 658,802 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.91%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,708 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 151,477 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.99%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Citizens & Northern Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 658,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.50%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $269.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 57,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 112,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 230,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 151,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 87,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: New Gold Inc (NGD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

