Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Comcast Corp, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bingham+osborn+%26+scarborough+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 674,905 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 530,948 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,458,176 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 535,780 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,181,370 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 390,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 561,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC. Also check out:

1. BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider