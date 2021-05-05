Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: U, SPTS, CVX, DTN, SCHB, ADI, BAC, ITW, TCX, BABA, SCHF,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Comcast Corp, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bingham+osborn+%26+scarborough+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 674,905 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 530,948 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,458,176 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 535,780 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,181,370 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 390,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 561,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.