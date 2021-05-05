Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unity Software Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Banner Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: U, SPTS, CVX, DTN, SCHB, ADI, BAC, ITW, TCX, BABA, SCHF,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IAU, GLD, IVE, VOO, VWO, IJS, INTC, TSLA, VTEB, JNJ, FB, EFV, V, NVDA, UNP, TXN, LLY, VUG, AMZN, AAPL, VIG, KO, GOOGL, SHY, VB, ABBV, PYPL, MA, HYB, VZ, UNH, VV, NFLX, HD, T, ABT, ACN, AXP, AMGN, ADP, BMY, CAT, CSCO, COST, ECL, GE, TGT, HON, IBM, IDXX, JPM, KMB, MKC, MRK, MMM, NSC, PEP, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VGT, VEA, QQQ, IJR, SPYX, IGM, PTGX, XLK, NEE, TMO, DIS, WFC, PG, ORCL, MCD, IYW, GS, DOV, SUSA, DHR, SCHW, VO, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BANR, MELI, TDOC, CMCSA, GDDY,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 674,905 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 530,948 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,458,176 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 535,780 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,181,370 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 390,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 561,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.
