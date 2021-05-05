Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Linde PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: SCZ,

SCZ, Added Positions: V, RTX, CVX, CSCO, IBM, BAX, LIN, JPM, ABBV, TJX, T, IEFA, SHW, ROST, NKE, GOOGL, FDX, COST, SCHF, CVS, BMY, BA, SCHB, SCHA, VIG, VWO, IJR, IEMG, DIS, RDS.A, CLX, AMZN, ADBE,

V, RTX, CVX, CSCO, IBM, BAX, LIN, JPM, ABBV, TJX, T, IEFA, SHW, ROST, NKE, GOOGL, FDX, COST, SCHF, CVS, BMY, BA, SCHB, SCHA, VIG, VWO, IJR, IEMG, DIS, RDS.A, CLX, AMZN, ADBE, Reduced Positions: D, USB, PFE, MMM, XLE, WFC, MRK, ADM, BLL, DE, SYK, SYY, MDY, MDT, INTC, DXCM, ZBRA, AFL, TIP, IWM, HPE, XEL, WMT, UPS, CMCSA, COP, LOW, CHD, UNP, MCK, ZBH, PSX, GOOG, FTV, BND, DVY, AMP, SBUX,

D, USB, PFE, MMM, XLE, WFC, MRK, ADM, BLL, DE, SYK, SYY, MDY, MDT, INTC, DXCM, ZBRA, AFL, TIP, IWM, HPE, XEL, WMT, UPS, CMCSA, COP, LOW, CHD, UNP, MCK, ZBH, PSX, GOOG, FTV, BND, DVY, AMP, SBUX, Sold Out: XLK, HPQ, GLW, CDK, DD,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Palisade Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $776 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,302 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,512 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Target Corp (TGT) - 140,119 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,825 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 74,347 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.