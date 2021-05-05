Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Linde PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: SCZ,
- Added Positions: V, RTX, CVX, CSCO, IBM, BAX, LIN, JPM, ABBV, TJX, T, IEFA, SHW, ROST, NKE, GOOGL, FDX, COST, SCHF, CVS, BMY, BA, SCHB, SCHA, VIG, VWO, IJR, IEMG, DIS, RDS.A, CLX, AMZN, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: D, USB, PFE, MMM, XLE, WFC, MRK, ADM, BLL, DE, SYK, SYY, MDY, MDT, INTC, DXCM, ZBRA, AFL, TIP, IWM, HPE, XEL, WMT, UPS, CMCSA, COP, LOW, CHD, UNP, MCK, ZBH, PSX, GOOG, FTV, BND, DVY, AMP, SBUX,
- Sold Out: XLK, HPQ, GLW, CDK, DD,
For the details of Palisade Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisade+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Palisade Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,302 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,512 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 140,119 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,825 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 74,347 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Palisade Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palisade Asset Management, LLC keeps buying