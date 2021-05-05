Logo
Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, Discovery Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smead Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Discovery Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Continental Resources Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, Starbucks Corp, Viatris Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smead Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Smead Capital Management, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smead Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smead+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smead Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,438,027 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
  2. American Express Co (AXP) - 935,430 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 662,596 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  4. NVR Inc (NVR) - 26,366 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 464,622 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,218,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 671,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,487,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,222,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 821,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 819,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,044,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 943,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smead Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

