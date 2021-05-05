Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, Discovery Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: DISCK, WBA, WFG, CVE,

DISCK, WBA, WFG, CVE, Added Positions: MRK, CLR, CVX, SPG, MAC, DHI, AMGN, COP, LEN, AXP, JPM, BAC, EBAY, CMCSA, UHAL, BRK.B, PFE, CACC, CRI, NVR, ULTA, LBTYK,

MRK, CLR, CVX, SPG, MAC, DHI, AMGN, COP, LEN, AXP, JPM, BAC, EBAY, CMCSA, UHAL, BRK.B, PFE, CACC, CRI, NVR, ULTA, LBTYK, Reduced Positions: DISCA, DIS, ACN, TGT, SBUX, QCOM, HD,

DISCA, DIS, ACN, TGT, SBUX, QCOM, HD, Sold Out: VTRS, SPY,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smead Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Discovery Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Continental Resources Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, Starbucks Corp, Viatris Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smead Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Smead Capital Management, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smead Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smead+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,438,027 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% American Express Co (AXP) - 935,430 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76% Target Corp (TGT) - 662,596 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% NVR Inc (NVR) - 26,366 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 464,622 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14%

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,218,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 671,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,487,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,222,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 821,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 819,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,044,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 943,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.