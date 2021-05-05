Turtle Beach Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Turtle Beach (NAS:HEAR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.14 per share and the market cap of $404.6 million, Turtle Beach stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Turtle Beach is shown in the chart below.

Because Turtle Beach is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 22.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.50% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Turtle Beach has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Turtle Beach is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Turtle Beach is strong. This is the debt and cash of Turtle Beach over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Turtle Beach has been profitable 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $360.1 million and earnings of $2.23 a share. Its operating margin of 13.65% better than 84% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Turtle Beach's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Turtle Beach over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Turtle Beach is 22.1%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 65.4%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Turtle Beach's return on invested capital is 54.30, and its cost of capital is 12.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Turtle Beach is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Turtle Beach (NAS:HEAR, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Turtle Beach stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

