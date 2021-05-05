Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) CEO and President David P Tusa Sold $3.9 million of Shares

CEO and President of Sharps Compliance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David P Tusa (insider trades) sold 218,614 shares of SMED on 05/04/2021 at an average price of $17.65 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.
For the complete insider trading history of SMED, click here.
