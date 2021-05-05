TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

PR Newswire
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 4, 2021. A total of 185,645,958 common shares, representing 68.79 per cent of the shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting.
The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:
1. Election of Directors
The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Per cent
Withheld
Per cent
Rona H. Ambrose
182,167,298
99.15%
1,559,128
0.85%
John P. Dielwart
183,271,407
99.77%
422,019
0.23%
Alan J. Fohrer
183,128,587
99.67%
597,839
0.33%
Laura W. Folse
183,225,650
99.73%
500,777
0.27%
Harry A. Goldgut
183,192,620
99.71%
533,807
0.29%
John H. Kousinioris
183,255,261
99.74%
471,166
0.26%
Thomas M. O'Flynn
183,241,641
99.74%
484,786
0.26%
Beverlee F. Park
182,286,776
99.22%
1,439,650
0.78%
Bryan D. Pinney
179,721,863
97.82%
4,004,563
2.18%
James Reid
183,204,466
99.72%
521,960
0.28%
Sandra R. Sharman
182,045,392
99.09%
1,681,035
0.91%
Sarah A. Slusser
183,152,906
99.69%
573,521
0.31%
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2021 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Per cent
Withheld
Per cent
184,460,228
99.36%
1,185,729
0.64%
3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")
The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Per cent
Votes Against
Per cent
178,672,096
97.25%
5,054,328
2.75%
4. Approval of 2021 Share Unit Plan
The resolution approving the Company's 2021 Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Per cent
Votes Against
Per cent
176,026,586
95.81%
7,699,626
4.19%
5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan
The resolution authorizing the Company to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Per cent
Votes Against
Per cent
177,010,043
96.34%
6,715,382
3.66%
