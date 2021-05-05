Constitution Capital LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: MNST, ADBE, SBUX, XLI, CSCO, WFC, GDV,
- Added Positions: MSFT, PEP, VZ, XLK, COST, JNJ, AMZN, PG, CMCSA, UNP, DUK, MCD, HD, FB, KO, MRK, XLP, TJX, V, XLC, XLY, MA, AEP, SPY, XLF, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, PYPL, UNH, NEE, AMT, XLV, XLU, AXP, JPM, CNI, JPS, MAR, SYY, C, XBI, SO, BIL, BBN, BMY,
- Sold Out: GIS, JPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Constitution Capital LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,388 shares, 22.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 84,849 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,468 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 26,169 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 105,255 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $490.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 65,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Constitution Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
Constitution Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.46%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 26,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.28%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.35%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 3,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.89%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
