Constitution Capital LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Constitution Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Mills Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Constitution Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Constitution Capital LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,388 shares, 22.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 84,849 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,468 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 26,169 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 105,255 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $490.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 65,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Constitution Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.46%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 26,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.28%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.35%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 3,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.89%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Constitution Capital LLC still held 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.