Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Everett, WA, based Investment company Madrona Financial Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Intel Corp, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 471,551 shares, 25.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 92,145 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 63,762 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,935 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,280 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 109,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 70,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.