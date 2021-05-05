Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: VWO, QCLN, IVV, IJR, INTC, ADP, UNP,
- Added Positions: ACWI, MTUM, VXF, VRP, SPY, FTEC, AOK, VOX, ISTB, QQQ, GLD, AOR, IBB, AOM, BRK.B, PSI, XBI, AOA, AMZN, GOOGL, SOXX, FB, GOOG, TSLA, BA, PYPL, BABA, HD, CSCO, VTI, PCAR, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: FTCS, SBUX, MSFT, AAPL, NEAR, PCEF, DTH, PEY, PGX,
- Sold Out: CRM, HON,
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 471,551 shares, 25.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 92,145 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 63,762 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,935 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,280 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 109,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 70,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.
