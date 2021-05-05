Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: BSV, BSCL, VSAT, PDS, BSCM, THTX, TFC, USB, IWD, RIG,

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Viasat Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,351 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 507,159 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,870 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 362,669 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Target Corp (TGT) - 107,271 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 230,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 82,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 138.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 61.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.