Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbus, GA, based Investment company Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Viasat Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greatmark+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,351 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  2. Aflac Inc (AFL) - 507,159 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,870 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  4. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 362,669 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 107,271 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 230,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 82,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 138.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 61.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Sold Out: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider