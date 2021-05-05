Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: BSV, BSCL, VSAT, PDS, BSCM, THTX, TFC, USB, IWD, RIG,
- Added Positions: AFL, KO, LDUR, TEVA, GBIL, GD, AMLP, BIIB, AMGN, KHC, KMB, XOM, LDP, EFL, GLD, MRK, T,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, ZBRA, AAPL, DISCA, QCOM, MINT, MSFT, UPS, LOW, TGT, KSS, GILD, COHR, AXP, URI, GWW, AMP, DVN, ABBV, MA, JNJ, CSCO, BRK.B, WHR, ANTM, TRV, ITW, RHI, JPM, PM, OXY, GOOGL, PEP, TMO, GOOG, LQD, EMR, NVS, GIM, JPS, CHY, NSC, BHC, IBM, CVX, V, RDS.A,
- Sold Out: BIL, MNKD, NCV,
For the details of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greatmark+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,351 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 507,159 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,870 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 362,669 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 107,271 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 230,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 82,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 138.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 61.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.Sold Out: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:
1. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs