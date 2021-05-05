Logo
Lgl Partners, Llc Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lgl Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC, Chevron Corp, Bank of America Corp, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgl Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lgl Partners, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LGL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lgl+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LGL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,614 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,567 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 162,234 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 38,782 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.42%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,146 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%
New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $559.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Sold Out: F N B Corp (FNB)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of LGL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

