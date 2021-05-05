Lgl Partners, Llc Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: ORLY, ACN, CVX, BAC, IMPX,

ORLY, ACN, CVX, BAC, IMPX, Added Positions: IVV, JNJ, MSFT, NKE, UL, ORCL, NVO, PGX,

IVV, JNJ, MSFT, NKE, UL, ORCL, NVO, PGX, Reduced Positions: OEF, QQQ, IJR, MUB, GLD, EFA, IEFA, VEA, AMZN, VTI, VWO, AAPL, KYN, ITM, EPD, GOOGL, DIS, BABA, GDXJ, ET, PAGP, MA, TPL, SPSB, CSCO, SHY, VGSH, BRK.B, V, IWM, GOOG,

OEF, QQQ, IJR, MUB, GLD, EFA, IEFA, VEA, AMZN, VTI, VWO, AAPL, KYN, ITM, EPD, GOOGL, DIS, BABA, GDXJ, ET, PAGP, MA, TPL, SPSB, CSCO, SHY, VGSH, BRK.B, V, IWM, GOOG, Sold Out: VUG, SDY, VTV, FNB, WMB, EWJ, JKJ, CERC,

Investment company Lgl Partners, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC, Chevron Corp, Bank of America Corp, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgl Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lgl Partners, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,614 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,567 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 162,234 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 38,782 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.42% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,146 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $559.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.