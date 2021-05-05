Logo
Financial Partners Group, Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Partners Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Ball Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Partners Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Partners Group, Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Partners Group, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+partners+group%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Partners Group, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,077 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 331,315 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 241,368 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 190,846 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 159,773 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 102,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 465.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 128,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Partners Group, Inc. Also check out:

1. Financial Partners Group, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Partners Group, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Partners Group, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Partners Group, Inc keeps buying
insider

insider