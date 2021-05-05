Financial Partners Group, Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

New Purchases: FTSL, XLB, LIT, CCD, EFA, NEE, PICK, GEM, MDY, O, LUV, CMBS, CAT, OMF, FDT, GLD,

Investment company Financial Partners Group, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Ball Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Partners Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Partners Group, Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,077 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 331,315 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 241,368 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 190,846 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 159,773 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 102,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 465.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 128,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.