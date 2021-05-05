Towerview Llc Buys W R Grace, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, Sells Corning Inc, Lands' End Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New Purchases: BPY, GNPK,

BPY, GNPK, Added Positions: GRA, EIGR,

GRA, EIGR, Reduced Positions: GLW, LE, BNED, WBA, CLI, RNWK,

GLW, LE, BNED, WBA, CLI, RNWK, Sold Out: ESI, MAC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Towerview Llc Current Portfolio ) buys W R Grace, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, sells Corning Inc, Lands' End Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Element Solutions Inc, Mack-Cali Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2021Q1, Towerview Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 44.75% of the total portfolio. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,161,800 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 180,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.27% Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,190,000 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.59% Lands' End Inc (LE) - 284,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89%

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 201,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 243,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Element Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.