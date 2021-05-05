Towerview Llc Buys W R Grace, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, Sells Corning Inc, Lands' End Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: BPY, GNPK,
- Added Positions: GRA, EIGR,
- Reduced Positions: GLW, LE, BNED, WBA, CLI, RNWK,
- Sold Out: ESI, MAC,
For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWERVIEW LLC
- Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 44.75% of the total portfolio.
- Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,161,800 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 180,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.27%
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,190,000 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.59%
- Lands' End Inc (LE) - 284,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89%
Towerview Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 201,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (GNPK)
Towerview Llc initiated holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 243,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Towerview Llc added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Element Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38.Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)
Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.
