Garrison Point Capital, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Invitation Homes Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Front Yard Residential Corp

- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 980,000 shares, 44.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,275,000 shares, 28.53% of the total portfolio.
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 854,144 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.85%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 806,924 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,671 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio.
Garrison Point Capital, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.45%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 854,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Garrison Point Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.
