Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: VEU, VB, VIG, IWX, IWR, BND, VTV, BSV, MSFT, AMZN, VOT, VOE, GOOGL, JPM, UNH, IVW, IWY, FB, VBK, DIS, V, BAC, HD, HON, BRK.B, JNJ, NFLX, CMI, CSCO, NKE, CRM, LMT, CVX, SBUX, ADBE, VWO, AMGN, BLK, MRK, VBR, IJK, AMT, LLY, TMO, ABT, GOOG, PKW, WMT, NEE, PG, UPS, PEP, VGSH, IVV, IJT, COST, BIL, SHY, D, VEA, KO, ABBV, ORLY, AVGO, MA, SUSB, NSC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, IWF, ESGE,
- Sold Out: IEFA, IEMG, XLP, IWP, IWM, XLV, IDV, IWS, XLE, IWD, TSLA, CBZ, ALL, MAR, WBA, CME, SPLV, ESGD, DFS, VYM,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 254,338 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 53,652 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,726 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 139,460 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 108,154 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 254,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 53,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 72,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $60.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 139,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 108,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 390.67%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 64,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 240.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 26,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.
