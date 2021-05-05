Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Sells Visa Inc

New Purchases: ZBRA,

ZBRA, Added Positions: PEP, ACN, SMG, EFX, J, KNX, DORM, WEX, BR,

PEP, ACN, SMG, EFX, J, KNX, DORM, WEX, BR, Reduced Positions: ADBE, SYK, SBUX, INTU, AFL, MSFT, AMG, XOM, GE, WBA, ABBV,

ADBE, SYK, SBUX, INTU, AFL, MSFT, AMG, XOM, GE, WBA, ABBV, Sold Out: V,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 56,400 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 26,270 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 48,570 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 85,900 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,234 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $470.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.