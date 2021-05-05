Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Sells Visa Inc

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:
1. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: ZBRA,
- Added Positions: PEP, ACN, SMG, EFX, J, KNX, DORM, WEX, BR,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, SYK, SBUX, INTU, AFL, MSFT, AMG, XOM, GE, WBA, ABBV,
- Sold Out: V,
These are the top 5 holdings of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 56,400 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 26,270 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 48,570 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 85,900 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,234 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $470.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
