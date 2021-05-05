Logo
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Linde PLC, Marriott International Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Roosevelt Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Linde PLC, Marriott International Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Discovery Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roosevelt+investment+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP INC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,535,851 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 563,533 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,258 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,596 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 314,331 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 143,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 103,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 336.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 273,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 113.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74.



