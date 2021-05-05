Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Linde PLC, Marriott International Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: CRM, LIN, CGC, IFF, IGSB, IGIB, BERY, EMR, TAC, SFM, TIP, IEUR, IVV, EEM, TMV, NYF, AMGN, EVA, TXN, SBNY, BW, EDZ, RC, IEI, ICL, EIG, CMP,
- Added Positions: IEFA, MAR, KEYS, VRT, STZ, MRVL, NVDA, VTV, AAPL, MA, ODFL, CE, FRC, SPIB, NEE, GOOGL, DFS, LMT, HD, PVH, CCI, SPLG, HON, JNJ, UNP, CARR, BRK.B, AGGY, TMO, CNNE, UNH, APTV, MSFT, MKTX, SPGI, DEM, JPM, PFF, PLD, CVS, TOL, SYK, ROST, LW, PFE, IBM, LKQ, LAZ, ABBV, VIG, VRP, BAM, VYM, PM, MMM, KMI, DOW, SPEM, KHC, IWS, FTI, VTRS, NFLX, KO, OLED, ETN, UL, MGM, IP, GIS, PFG, MCD, T, XOM, ERIC, CVX, AXP, Y, MDP, PNC, PEP, SO, NEP, OUT, JRI, DIS, DSU, GM, TSLA, VTA,
- Reduced Positions: GWPH, VZ, AMZN, FB, MCHP, TGT, SHOP, RTX, V, VRTX, CAG, D, SYF, TTD, EPD, EFAV, ITOT, PYPL, XEL, SPY, VOO, BMY, CME, C, PEG, COST, DX, ABT, VCIT, AZN, SPSB, SLQD, BA, FLRN, IHTA, GPMT, CGBD, CRTO, ENB, MDLZ, TCPC, VER, NMFC, ARI, JEF, JQC, MFA, MAC, MRK, NVO,
- Sold Out: DISCA, LVS, DD, SKT, BHK, MGY, HCKT, ANH,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,535,851 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 563,533 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,258 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,596 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 314,331 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 143,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 103,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 336.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 273,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 113.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41.Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74.
