Security National Trust Co Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: BRK.B, BIO, SNOW, VTRS, NEP, CPF, PFBI, STPK, FDN, MTUM, LB, PFG, PRU, DOCU, ARKW, VTI,

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Security National Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Security National Trust Co owns 384 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,970 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,409 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,154 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 43,199 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,806 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $598.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.