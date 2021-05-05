Security National Trust Co Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, BIO, SNOW, VTRS, NEP, CPF, PFBI, STPK, FDN, MTUM, LB, PFG, PRU, DOCU, ARKW, VTI,
- Added Positions: SBUX, STZ, ROP, TFC, GOOG, IJS, IVE, IVW, ADBE, IJT, IJK, IJJ, KO, SPY, IVV, TIP, MCD, BA, AMAT, SQ, XLE, TXN, CRM, CVX, NOC, DLR, LW, CHD, COP, COST, GIS, AGG, CRWD, DGX, KR, AVGO, QCOM, PFE, VMC, WMB, MKC, MDLZ, WMT, EIX, EOG, WEC, UNH, STFC, SDY, CINF, BX, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, MSFT, RTX, CB, TMO, HD, IJH, MO, DIS, UBSI, PG, CAT, PYPL, VNQ, LOW, JNJ, JPM, APD, ADP, DUK, IJR, XOM, ZBH, AMZN, GSK, ORCL, CARR, OTIS, UNP, BLK, NVDA, PPG, D, FB, EBAY, V, KMI, ABT, LLY, INTC, CCI, BMY, NEE, HON, SO, TFX, HSY, AMGN, AMT, VZ, DOW, QUAL, FULT, WSBC, WFC, IBM, EPD, DIAX, BP, CMCSA, PNC, OMC, NSC, NFG, BAC, KMB, TGT, ALLE, BABA, CTVA, DLN, IEFA, IWS, AFL, IWP, IWD, SIGI, DD, GD, JCI, K, MMC, SPGI, MDT, SLB, NOW, SYY, TJX, UPS, WBA, WM, ANTM, DFS,
- Sold Out: VIA, SPYV, SCHP, NEA, NZF, IAU, IPOC, MGNI, SBAC, DAL, BXMX, SSNC, BPMC, NGM, IEI, PCY, PGX, SHV, TMUS, AMP, CBIO, SWKS, OSK, MUFG, MCHP, ICUI, FLIR, DCOM, COF, CAL, ATRS, ANSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,970 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,409 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,154 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 43,199 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,806 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $598.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.
