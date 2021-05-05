Logo
Security National Trust Co Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Security National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Security National Trust Co owns 384 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,970 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,409 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,154 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 43,199 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,806 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $598.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.



