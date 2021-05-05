Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET

New Purchases: LMT, USHY, ALNY, DECK, STE, ALB, ZBRA, TREX, RWO, RS, RH, ODFL, MSCI, KEYS, KLAC, IYJ, CE, AMED, SAM, CDNS, CTLT, IAU, AJG, DVA, RDS.A, ICE, XPEV, CI, TM, TPIC, STT, GM, ICF, QS, PHK, ON, C, NOK,

LMT, USHY, ALNY, DECK, STE, ALB, ZBRA, TREX, RWO, RS, RH, ODFL, MSCI, KEYS, KLAC, IYJ, CE, AMED, SAM, CDNS, CTLT, IAU, AJG, DVA, RDS.A, ICE, XPEV, CI, TM, TPIC, STT, GM, ICF, QS, PHK, ON, C, NOK, Added Positions: HYG, MBB, PM, VZ, ENB, VUG, BNDX, BSV, IGSB, TSM, AAPL, GOOGL, BLV, BRK.B, BIV, MSFT, VMBS, EMB, LOW, CMCSA, BKNG, DUK, VWO, IQV, V, KO, UBER, PFE, SCHW, MA, LYFT, PG, FB, VB, AMZN, NFLX, FE, IONS, UPS, GOOG, VTV, UL, JNJ, ORCL, ADI, JPM, SHYG, NVS, MCD, VEA, WMB, D, LAMR, FIS, HD, GPC, AMGN, BK, LYG, BLK, PEP, TXN, CNP, CVS, FISV, EBAY, CMP, DIS, GIS, KMX, INTC, IVV, MO, CARR, VTR, TGT, AXP, WPP, UNH, SBUX, SPY, RTX, PYPL, IEMG, NEE, EL, MCK, CVX, CGC, QRVO, PRU, LNC,

HYG, MBB, PM, VZ, ENB, VUG, BNDX, BSV, IGSB, TSM, AAPL, GOOGL, BLV, BRK.B, BIV, MSFT, VMBS, EMB, LOW, CMCSA, BKNG, DUK, VWO, IQV, V, KO, UBER, PFE, SCHW, MA, LYFT, PG, FB, VB, AMZN, NFLX, FE, IONS, UPS, GOOG, VTV, UL, JNJ, ORCL, ADI, JPM, SHYG, NVS, MCD, VEA, WMB, D, LAMR, FIS, HD, GPC, AMGN, BK, LYG, BLK, PEP, TXN, CNP, CVS, FISV, EBAY, CMP, DIS, GIS, KMX, INTC, IVV, MO, CARR, VTR, TGT, AXP, WPP, UNH, SBUX, SPY, RTX, PYPL, IEMG, NEE, EL, MCK, CVX, CGC, QRVO, PRU, LNC, Reduced Positions: CAT, FLOT, IGLB, VTRS, XOM, WFC, VOO, HBI, OMC, GD, SHY, TFC, ABC, ANTM, SO, SNY, TMO, USMV, PFF, ITOT, RSP, QQQ, VIAC, SNAP, XLU, XLY, XLP, HEDJ, FLRN, MDY, SPEM, O, PAGP, PPL, OUSA, JPST, NEAR, SHV, TLT, PDBC, FTSL,

CAT, FLOT, IGLB, VTRS, XOM, WFC, VOO, HBI, OMC, GD, SHY, TFC, ABC, ANTM, SO, SNY, TMO, USMV, PFF, ITOT, RSP, QQQ, VIAC, SNAP, XLU, XLY, XLP, HEDJ, FLRN, MDY, SPEM, O, PAGP, PPL, OUSA, JPST, NEAR, SHV, TLT, PDBC, FTSL, Sold Out: QCOM, LNT, ED, ATVI, PGF, SHW, LUMN, STZ, FSKR, ITA, OHI, OTIS, ACN,

Investment company Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Apple Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Viatris Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owns 279 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/semmax+financial+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 154,283 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 221,614 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,107 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 82,231 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.94% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 66,173 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 10,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 42,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $131.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $349.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1040.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55.